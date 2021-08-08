FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Lifted by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80. Eaton has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,437,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.