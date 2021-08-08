FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great Elm Capital Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.31 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 56.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.