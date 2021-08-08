Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

GLPG stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $6,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

