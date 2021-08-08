Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 169,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.