Gameswap Trading Down 1.1% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $383,540.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00828236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00099345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

