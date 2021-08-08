Gary A. Shiffman Purchases 234,934 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

