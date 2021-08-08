Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.84.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

