Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.84.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
