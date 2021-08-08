Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $468.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.05 million and the highest is $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,769. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

