Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 30,937,425 Shares of Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara acquired 30,937,425 shares of Tesoro Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,712,491.00 ($2,651,779.29).

Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara acquired 2,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara acquired 1,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$142,000.00 ($101,428.57).

About Tesoro Resources

Tesoro Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. Its flagship property is the El Zorro gold project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northern Chile. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

