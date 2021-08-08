Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

GNGBY stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

