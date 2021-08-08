Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.46.

GEI opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.05. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 196.86%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

