Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

