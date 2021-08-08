Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GILT stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
