Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.40.
GIL stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
