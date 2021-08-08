Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.40.

GIL stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

