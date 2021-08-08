Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 61,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. 3,857,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

