Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

GVDBF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS GVDBF traded up $93.66 on Friday, hitting $4,943.66. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,607.37. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,724.04 and a 52 week high of $4,943.66.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

