Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.72.

GBT stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

