Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

