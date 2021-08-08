Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE GIC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $867,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

