Global Social Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,217.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.18 million and $169,217.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.