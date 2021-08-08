Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $91.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

