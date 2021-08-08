GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLYC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 310,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,666. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

