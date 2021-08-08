goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$196.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.00.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$180.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$58.16 and a twelve month high of C$186.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 over the last 90 days.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

