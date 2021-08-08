Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

