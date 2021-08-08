Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of NETSTREIT worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $26.37 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2,637.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

