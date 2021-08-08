Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

