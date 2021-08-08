Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.