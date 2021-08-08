Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 231,162 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,251.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 140,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.43 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

