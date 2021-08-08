Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $43.67 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

