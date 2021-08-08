GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoldMining by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in GoldMining by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GoldMining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

