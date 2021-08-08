Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.17 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

