Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

