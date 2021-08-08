Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

