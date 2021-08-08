Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

