Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $151.26 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.22.

