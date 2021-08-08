Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.95 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.08, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,884,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,730 shares of company stock valued at $57,051,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

