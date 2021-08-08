Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,082 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VI were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

OTCMKTS GHVIU opened at $15.84 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

