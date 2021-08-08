Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

