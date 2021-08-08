Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

