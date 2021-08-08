Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

LOPE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. 385,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.