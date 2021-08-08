Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
GTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 360,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.