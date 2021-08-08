Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

GTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 360,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

