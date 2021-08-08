Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,085 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 90.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Repay were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 938,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,019,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 521,955 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

