Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 9,283 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NXE opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

