Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,817,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.