Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $710.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.