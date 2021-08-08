Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.