Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,938 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Continental Resources by 4,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

