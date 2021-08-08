Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,359 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $486.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.