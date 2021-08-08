Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

