GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

GRNV opened at $9.83 on Thursday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

