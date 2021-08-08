Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $83,520.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

